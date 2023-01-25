Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 1.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.17M, closed the last trade at $0.40 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 19.70% during that session. The MRKR stock price is -67.5% off its 52-week high price of $0.67 and 45.0% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 278.04K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) trade information

Sporting 19.70% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the MRKR stock price touched $0.40 or saw a rise of 5.37%. Year-to-date, Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 50.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) have changed 40.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $1.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -275.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -275.0% from current levels.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 19.24% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 111.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $270k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $300k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.00% over the past 5 years.

MRKR Dividends

Marker Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.56% with a share float percentage of 34.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marker Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 58 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 10.71 million shares worth more than $3.54 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, NEA Management Company, LLC held 12.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Aisling Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 3.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.04 million and represent 3.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.56% shares in the company for having 1.3 million shares of worth $0.43 million while later fund manager owns 0.87 million shares of worth $0.29 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.04% of company’s outstanding stock.