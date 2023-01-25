JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 7.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.72B, closed the last trade at $8.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -2.08% during that session. The JBLU stock price is -93.51% off its 52-week high price of $16.39 and 27.04% above the 52-week low of $6.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.97 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.10. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.24.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

Sporting -2.08% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the JBLU stock price touched $8.47 or saw a rise of 3.97%. Year-to-date, JetBlue Airways Corporation shares have moved 30.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) have changed 28.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.68, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -18.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 29.16% from current levels.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that JetBlue Airways Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 65.74%, compared to 23.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 166.70% and 93.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 52.10%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.45 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.31 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.83 billion and $1.74 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 33.50% for the current quarter and 33.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.80% over the past 5 years.

JBLU Dividends

JetBlue Airways Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between January 25 and January 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.70% with a share float percentage of 77.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JetBlue Airways Corporation having a total of 475 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.66 million shares worth more than $248.21 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 26.65 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $223.07 million and represent 8.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.94% shares in the company for having 9.44 million shares of worth $79.04 million while later fund manager owns 9.44 million shares of worth $62.6 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.94% of company’s outstanding stock.