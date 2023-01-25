Investors In Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) Will Start Making Money Again

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.89M, closed the last trade at $0.26 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 7.53% during that session. The REVB stock price is -1169.23% off its 52-week high price of $3.30 and 34.62% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.67 million shares.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

Sporting 7.53% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the REVB stock price touched $0.26 or saw a rise of 6.64%. Year-to-date, Revelation Biosciences Inc. shares have moved 34.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) have changed 26.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.29.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Revelation Biosciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -74.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 43.59%, compared to 4.50% for the industry.

REVB Dividends

Revelation Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.70% with a share float percentage of 30.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Revelation Biosciences Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Monashee Investment Management LLC with over 0.82 million shares worth more than $0.91 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Monashee Investment Management LLC held 3.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citigroup Inc., with the holding of over 0.26 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.29 million and represent 1.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.52% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.13 million while later fund manager owns 1542.0 shares of worth $1711.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.