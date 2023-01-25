Investors In Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Will Start Making Money Again

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) has seen 0.38 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $505.31M, closed the recent trade at $1.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -11.35% during that session. The HYZN stock price is -257.07% off its 52-week high price of $6.57 and 25.54% above the 52-week low of $1.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 780.72K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

Sporting -11.35% in the red today, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the HYZN stock price touched $1.84 or saw a rise of 14.42%. Year-to-date, Hyzon Motors Inc. shares have moved 33.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) have changed 33.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 21.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -117.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -117.39% from the levels at last check today.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hyzon Motors Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -400.00%, compared to 3.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 892.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.17 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 25 and January 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.36% with a share float percentage of 55.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hyzon Motors Inc. having a total of 142 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 7.56 million shares worth more than $14.07 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Invesco Ltd. held 3.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Legal & General Group PLC, with the holding of over 6.23 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.59 million and represent 2.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.68% shares in the company for having 6.63 million shares of worth $12.35 million while later fund manager owns 2.23 million shares of worth $4.15 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.90% of company’s outstanding stock.