How Will ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) Perform In Months To Come?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) has a beta value of 2.86 and has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.19M, closed the recent trade at $2.16 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 4.85% during that session. The TBLT stock price is -1983.33% off its 52-week high price of $45.00 and 37.96% above the 52-week low of $1.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.87.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) trade information

Sporting 4.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the TBLT stock price touched $2.16 or saw a rise of 2.7%. Year-to-date, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares have moved -11.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) have changed 5.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -177.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -177.78% from the levels at last check today.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -64.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 87.78%, compared to 7.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.5 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.40% over the past 5 years.

TBLT Dividends

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 25 and February 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.34% with a share float percentage of 16.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ToughBuilt Industries Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.43 million shares worth more than $0.91 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Sabby Management, LLC held 3.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.36 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.76 million and represent 2.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 8301.0 shares of worth $17432.0 while later fund manager owns 7200.0 shares of worth $15119.0 as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.