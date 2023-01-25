How Will Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) has seen 2.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.85M, closed the last trade at $0.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.76% during that session. The SRZN stock price is -572.88% off its 52-week high price of $3.97 and 42.37% above the 52-week low of $0.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 806.29K shares.

Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) trade information

Sporting -1.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the SRZN stock price touched $0.59 or saw a rise of 10.32%. Year-to-date, Surrozen Inc. shares have moved 1.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) have changed 20.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.73.

Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Surrozen Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -82.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.94%, compared to 11.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.70% and 21.70% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -67.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.90%.

SRZN Dividends

Surrozen Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.10% with a share float percentage of 73.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Surrozen Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Column Group LLC with over 9.25 million shares worth more than $27.75 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Column Group LLC held 26.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Consonance Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 3.5 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.49 million and represent 9.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.77% shares in the company for having 0.27 million shares of worth $0.81 million while later fund manager owns 0.25 million shares of worth $0.76 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.72% of company’s outstanding stock.