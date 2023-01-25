How Is Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp.(NYSE: RKTA) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) has seen 0.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $338.73M, closed the recent trade at $10.16 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The RKTA stock price is -0.3% off its 52-week high price of $10.19 and 4.92% above the 52-week low of $9.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 187.18K shares.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the RKTA stock price touched $10.16. Year-to-date, Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. shares have moved 0.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) have changed 0.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 872.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (RKTA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 3.67% over the past 6 months.

RKTA Dividends

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.55% with a share float percentage of 85.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are 683 Capital Management LLC with over 1.5 million shares worth more than $14.67 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, 683 Capital Management LLC held 5.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is PSquared Asset Management AG, with the holding of over 1.47 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.35 million and represent 5.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.19% shares in the company for having 50000.0 shares of worth $0.49 million while later fund manager owns 33430.0 shares of worth $0.33 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.