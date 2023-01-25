How Is Gold Fields Limited.(NYSE: GFI) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 4.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.70B, closed the last trade at $12.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.33% during that session. The GFI stock price is -41.22% off its 52-week high price of $17.20 and 42.28% above the 52-week low of $7.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.18 million shares.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) trade information

Sporting -0.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the GFI stock price touched $12.18 or saw a rise of 2.79%. Year-to-date, Gold Fields Limited shares have moved 17.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) have changed 14.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 56.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.59.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gold Fields Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 41.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.86%, compared to -2.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 8.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.50%.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.34 at a share yield of 2.80%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.22% with a share float percentage of 30.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gold Fields Limited having a total of 385 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 51.1 million shares worth more than $413.36 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 5.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 28.18 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $257.02 million and represent 3.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.13% shares in the company for having 45.74 million shares of worth $370.02 million while later fund manager owns 7.71 million shares of worth $62.4 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.87% of company’s outstanding stock.