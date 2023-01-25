Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B (WPCB)

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B (NYSE:WPCB) has seen 0.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $696.90M, closed the recent trade at $10.16 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.10% during that session. The WPCB stock price is -2.66% off its 52-week high price of $10.43 and 4.72% above the 52-week low of $9.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 298.13K shares.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B (NYSE:WPCB) trade information

Sporting 0.10% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the WPCB stock price touched $10.16 or saw a rise of 0.68%. Year-to-date, Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B shares have moved 0.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B (NYSE:WPCB) have changed 0.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 12590.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B (WPCB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 3.36% over the past 6 months.

WPCB Dividends

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B (NYSE:WPCB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.68% with a share float percentage of 96.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management Llc with over 4.2 million shares worth more than $42.63 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Millennium Management Llc held 7.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TD Asset Management, Inc, with the holding of over 4.0 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.6 million and represent 7.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.81% shares in the company for having 0.44 million shares of worth $4.48 million while later fund manager owns 0.31 million shares of worth $3.15 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.56% of company’s outstanding stock.