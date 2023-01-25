HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Shares Are Up 3.64% So Far This Year

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has a beta value of 0.79 and has seen 0.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $114.10B, closed the recent trade at $67.30 per share which meant it lost -$4.14 on the day or -5.80% during that session. The HDB stock price is -6.63% off its 52-week high price of $71.76 and 24.8% above the 52-week low of $50.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 38 have rated it as a Hold, with 32 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.7.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) trade information

Sporting -5.80% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the HDB stock price touched $67.30 or saw a rise of 6.22%. Year-to-date, HDFC Bank Limited shares have moved 4.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) have changed 3.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $70.19, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.12% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $58.85 while the price target rests at a high of $80.77. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -20.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.56% from the levels at last check today.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HDFC Bank Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 20.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.18%, compared to 7.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 6.10% and 3.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.50%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 17.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.50%.

HDB Dividends

HDFC Bank Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.58 at a share yield of 0.81%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.22% with a share float percentage of 18.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HDFC Bank Limited having a total of 741 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 33.02 million shares worth more than $1.81 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 1.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 18.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $989.12 million and represent 0.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.24% shares in the company for having 4.48 million shares of worth $261.49 million while later fund manager owns 3.49 million shares of worth $219.16 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.