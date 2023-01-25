Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) Expected To Rise 56.48% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) has a beta value of 2.47 and has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $440.51M, closed the last trade at $0.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.50% during that session. The GTE stock price is -128.72% off its 52-week high price of $2.15 and 19.15% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.34 million shares.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information

Sporting -2.50% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the GTE stock price touched $0.94 or saw a rise of 4.08%. Year-to-date, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares have moved -4.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) have changed -1.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.16, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.12 while the price target rests at a high of $4.65. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -394.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.15% from current levels.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -22.60% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $110k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $110k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.80% over the past 5 years.

GTE Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 20 and February 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.94% with a share float percentage of 34.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gran Tierra Energy Inc. having a total of 158 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GMT Capital Corp with over 20.95 million shares worth more than $24.09 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, GMT Capital Corp held 5.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 17.5 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.12 million and represent 4.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.78% shares in the company for having 6.57 million shares of worth $8.81 million while later fund manager owns 1.92 million shares of worth $2.57 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.52% of company’s outstanding stock.