First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) Is Up 32.13%, As Bears Mark A Gain

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) has a beta value of 1.63 and has seen 14.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.29M, closed the recent trade at $5.84 per share which meant it gained $1.42 on the day or 32.13% during that session. The FWBI stock price is -5869.18% off its 52-week high price of $348.60 and 48.46% above the 52-week low of $3.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 206.54K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$4.43.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) trade information

Sporting 32.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the FWBI stock price touched $5.84 or saw a rise of 22.03%. Year-to-date, First Wave BioPharma Inc. shares have moved -27.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) have changed 24.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $77.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.42% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $28.00 while the price target rests at a high of $126.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2057.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -379.45% from the levels at last check today.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that First Wave BioPharma Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -86.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 97.81%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 95.50% and 87.90% for the next quarter.

FWBI Dividends

First Wave BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.77% with a share float percentage of 0.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Wave BioPharma Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation with over 2894.0 shares worth more than $17364.0. As of Jun 29, 2022, Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation held 0.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2934.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17604.0 and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.11% shares in the company for having 2637.0 shares of worth $3902.0 while later fund manager owns 2146.0 shares of worth $12876.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.