Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -3.72% Stock Price Decline

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 2.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.26B, closed the last trade at $65.30 per share which meant it lost -$2.52 on the day or -3.72% during that session. The EXAS stock price is -29.11% off its 52-week high price of $84.31 and 55.18% above the 52-week low of $29.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.70 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.08.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) trade information

Sporting -3.72% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the EXAS stock price touched $65.30 or saw a rise of 7.02%. Year-to-date, Exact Sciences Corporation shares have moved 31.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) have changed 24.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $63.59, which means that the shares’ value could drop -2.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35.00 while the price target rests at a high of $95.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -45.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 46.4% from current levels.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Exact Sciences Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 43.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.46%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -11.30% and 7.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.90%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $502.94 million for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $504.48 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $456.38 million and $473.81 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.20% for the current quarter and 6.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.30% over the past 5 years.

EXAS Dividends

Exact Sciences Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 20 and February 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.77% with a share float percentage of 89.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Exact Sciences Corporation having a total of 723 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 17.56 million shares worth more than $570.58 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 9.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 15.98 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $629.37 million and represent 9.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.35% shares in the company for having 11.24 million shares of worth $365.3 million while later fund manager owns 5.18 million shares of worth $203.91 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.93% of company’s outstanding stock.