Euronav NV (EURN) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.19B, closed the recent trade at $15.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -1.68% during that session. The EURN stock price is -35.22% off its 52-week high price of $21.00 and 48.16% above the 52-week low of $8.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.46 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Euronav NV (EURN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.42.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) trade information

Sporting -1.68% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the EURN stock price touched $15.53 or saw a rise of 2.82%. Year-to-date, Euronav NV shares have moved -7.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) have changed -10.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.39, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.91% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $33.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -112.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.85% from the levels at last check today.

Euronav NV (EURN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Euronav NV shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 148.00%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -290.90% and 65.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -58.40%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $92.73 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $184.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $225.12 million and $138.44 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -58.80% for the current quarter and 33.40% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 131.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -13.00%.

EURN Dividends

Euronav NV is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.10% with a share float percentage of 57.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Euronav NV having a total of 175 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 9.49 million shares worth more than $113.25 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 4.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is M&G Investment Management Ltd, with the holding of over 7.91 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94.39 million and represent 3.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.62% shares in the company for having 3.57 million shares of worth $48.31 million while later fund manager owns 2.49 million shares of worth $33.74 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.13% of company’s outstanding stock.