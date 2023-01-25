eHealth Inc. (EHTH)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has a beta value of 0.36 and has seen 4.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $146.99M, closed the recent trade at $7.28 per share which meant it gained $1.86 on the day or 34.34% during that session. The EHTH stock price is -207.69% off its 52-week high price of $22.40 and 63.32% above the 52-week low of $2.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 760.58K shares.

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) trade information

Sporting 34.34% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the EHTH stock price touched $7.28 or saw a fall of -0.41%. Year-to-date, eHealth Inc. shares have moved 11.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) have changed 4.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.77.

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that eHealth Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -96.43%, compared to 4.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 18.50% and 61.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -28.50%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $48.64 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $180.95 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $93.04 million and $243.51 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -47.70% for the current quarter and -25.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 56.43% over the past 5 years.

EHTH Dividends

eHealth Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.12% with a share float percentage of 94.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with eHealth Inc. having a total of 227 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.15 million shares worth more than $38.67 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 15.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Starboard Value LP, with the holding of over 2.2 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.51 million and represent 8.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.64% shares in the company for having 0.72 million shares of worth $6.7 million while later fund manager owns 0.54 million shares of worth $2.13 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.00% of company’s outstanding stock.