Dow Inc. (DOW) Gain 0.28%, Marking Win By Bears

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 5.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.36B, closed the last trade at $58.20 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 0.28% during that session. The DOW stock price is -23.47% off its 52-week high price of $71.86 and 26.27% above the 52-week low of $42.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.17 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dow Inc. (DOW) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.90. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 21 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.58.

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) trade information

Sporting 0.28% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the DOW stock price touched $58.20 or saw a rise of 0.44%. Year-to-date, Dow Inc. shares have moved 15.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) have changed 14.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $53.18, which means that the shares’ value could drop -9.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40.00 while the price target rests at a high of $69.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -18.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.27% from current levels.

Dow Inc. (DOW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dow Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -28.95%, compared to -1.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -73.00% and -67.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.80%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.86 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.02 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $14.36 billion and $15.26 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -17.50% for the current quarter and -14.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 411.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -14.35%.

DOW Dividends

Dow Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on January 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.80 at a share yield of 4.81%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.59% with a share float percentage of 65.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dow Inc. having a total of 1,839 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 63.75 million shares worth more than $3.71 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 45.41 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.64 billion and represent 6.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.04% shares in the company for having 21.39 million shares of worth $1.25 billion while later fund manager owns 16.28 million shares of worth $947.53 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.31% of company’s outstanding stock.