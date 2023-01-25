Catcha Investment Corp (CHAA) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) has seen 1.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $380.66M, closed the recent trade at $10.14 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The CHAA stock price is -2.07% off its 52-week high price of $10.35 and 4.44% above the 52-week low of $9.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 167.16K shares.

Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) trade information

with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the CHAA stock price touched $10.14 or saw a rise of 2.03%. Year-to-date, Catcha Investment Corp shares have moved 0.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) have changed 0.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 86610.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.4.

Catcha Investment Corp (CHAA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 3.31% over the past 6 months.

CHAA Dividends

Catcha Investment Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.51% with a share float percentage of 98.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Catcha Investment Corp having a total of 78 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 2.53 million shares worth more than $24.88 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Citadel Advisors Llc held 8.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Glazer Capital LLC, with the holding of over 2.41 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.63 million and represent 8.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.40% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $1.19 million while later fund manager owns 12099.0 shares of worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.