Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 3.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.21B, closed the last trade at $106.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.61 on the day or -0.57% during that session. The COF stock price is -50.73% off its 52-week high price of $160.54 and 18.34% above the 52-week low of $86.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $4.24.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) trade information

Sporting -0.57% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the COF stock price touched $106.51 or saw a rise of 2.19%. Year-to-date, Capital One Financial Corporation shares have moved 14.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) have changed 18.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.54.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Capital One Financial Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -30.80%, compared to -25.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -21.60% and -19.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.70%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.78 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.64 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $8.12 billion and $8.17 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.20% for the current quarter and 5.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 420.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -6.60%.

COF Dividends

Capital One Financial Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 24 and April 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.40 at a share yield of 2.25%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.52% with a share float percentage of 90.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Capital One Financial Corporation having a total of 1,361 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 35.46 million shares worth more than $3.69 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Dodge & Cox Inc held 9.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 31.71 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.3 billion and represent 8.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.19% shares in the company for having 23.75 million shares of worth $2.19 billion while later fund manager owns 11.58 million shares of worth $1.21 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.02% of company’s outstanding stock.