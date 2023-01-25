Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Slumps -3.33%, A Loss For Bears

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 1.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $98.16B, closed the recent trade at $77.28 per share which meant it lost -$2.66 on the day or -3.33% during that session. The CP stock price is -8.98% off its 52-week high price of $84.22 and 15.67% above the 52-week low of $65.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.77 million shares.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) trade information

Sporting -3.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the CP stock price touched $77.28 or saw a rise of 4.2%. Year-to-date, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares have moved 7.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) have changed 5.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.34.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 6.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.00%, compared to 4.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 23.10% and 10.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.20%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.65 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.75 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 16.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.06%.

CP Dividends

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between January 25 and January 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.76 at a share yield of 0.95%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.57% with a share float percentage of 77.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canadian Pacific Railway Limited having a total of 1,224 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TCI Fund Management Ltd with over 55.86 million shares worth more than $3.9 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, TCI Fund Management Ltd held 6.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 53.06 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.71 billion and represent 5.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.31% shares in the company for having 12.21 million shares of worth $963.04 million while later fund manager owns 11.68 million shares of worth $921.48 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.26% of company’s outstanding stock.