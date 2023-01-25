Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2023

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $82.39B, closed the recent trade at $117.61 per share which meant it lost -$6.41 on the day or -5.17% during that session. The CNI stock price is -16.65% off its 52-week high price of $137.19 and 11.75% above the 52-week low of $103.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 21 out of 34 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 3 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.16.

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) trade information

Sporting -5.17% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the CNI stock price touched $117.61 or saw a rise of 6.32%. Year-to-date, Canadian National Railway Company shares have moved 4.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) have changed 2.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $174.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.51% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $145.00 while the price target rests at a high of $216.06. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -83.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -23.29% from the levels at last check today.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Canadian National Railway Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.01%, compared to 4.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.40% and 9.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.80%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.81 billion for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.03 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 43.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.74%.

CNI Dividends

Canadian National Railway Company is expected to release its next earnings report between April 24 and April 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.15 at a share yield of 1.73%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.24% with a share float percentage of 75.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canadian National Railway Company having a total of 1,168 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TCI Fund Management Ltd with over 36.7 million shares worth more than $4.13 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, TCI Fund Management Ltd held 5.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 29.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.26 billion and represent 4.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.35% shares in the company for having 9.14 million shares of worth $1.16 billion while later fund manager owns 8.07 million shares of worth $1.02 billion as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.