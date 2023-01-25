Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) tumbled -1.20%

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 0.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.64B, closed the recent trade at $88.41 per share which meant it lost -$1.07 on the day or -1.20% during that session. The EMR stock price is -13.11% off its 52-week high price of $100.00 and 18.11% above the 52-week low of $72.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.64 million shares.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) trade information

Sporting -1.20% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the EMR stock price touched $88.41 or saw a rise of 1.77%. Year-to-date, Emerson Electric Co. shares have moved -6.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) have changed -7.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $104.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.1% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $80.00 while the price target rests at a high of $122.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -37.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.51% from the levels at last check today.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Emerson Electric Co. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 6.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -22.29%, compared to 8.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.20% over the past 5 years.

EMR Dividends

Emerson Electric Co. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.08 at a share yield of 2.32%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.33% with a share float percentage of 76.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Emerson Electric Co. having a total of 2,166 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 55.08 million shares worth more than $4.86 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 38.37 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.39 billion and represent 6.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.98% shares in the company for having 17.62 million shares of worth $1.55 billion while later fund manager owns 13.4 million shares of worth $1.18 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.27% of company’s outstanding stock.