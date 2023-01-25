Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $819.54M, closed the last trade at $10.72 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 2.39% during that session. The AVXL stock price is -42.16% off its 52-week high price of $15.24 and 33.49% above the 52-week low of $7.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.34 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) trade information

Sporting 2.39% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the AVXL stock price touched $10.72 or saw a rise of 1.74%. Year-to-date, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares have moved 15.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have changed 24.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $48.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35.00 while the price target rests at a high of $80.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -646.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -226.49% from current levels.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -43.55%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -6.70% and -28.60% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.60% over the past 5 years.

AVXL Dividends

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.80% with a share float percentage of 33.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Anavex Life Sciences Corp. having a total of 216 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.35 million shares worth more than $53.6 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 6.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 4.49 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44.94 million and represent 5.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.83% shares in the company for having 2.98 million shares of worth $30.77 million while later fund manager owns 2.21 million shares of worth $22.1 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.83% of company’s outstanding stock.