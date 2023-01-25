AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) has a beta value of -0.11 and has seen 1.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $698.47M, closed the last trade at $25.17 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.16% during that session. The ANAB stock price is -36.39% off its 52-week high price of $34.33 and 27.69% above the 52-week low of $18.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 252.04K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.76.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) trade information

Sporting 0.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the ANAB stock price touched $25.17 or saw a rise of 2.52%. Year-to-date, AnaptysBio Inc. shares have moved -18.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) have changed -12.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 26.12.

AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AnaptysBio Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -121.84%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -216.70% and 11.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -70.80%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.34 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.31 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $20.89 million and $1.01 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -50.50% for the current quarter and 425.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -58.40% over the past 5 years.

ANAB Dividends

AnaptysBio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 06 and March 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 121.87% with a share float percentage of 122.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AnaptysBio Inc. having a total of 205 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are EcoR1 Capital, LLC with over 7.52 million shares worth more than $152.68 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, EcoR1 Capital, LLC held 26.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tang Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.63 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $53.36 million and represent 9.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.07% shares in the company for having 1.15 million shares of worth $24.08 million while later fund manager owns 1.08 million shares of worth $22.62 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.82% of company’s outstanding stock.