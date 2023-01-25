An In-Depth Look At The 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.25B, closed the recent trade at $16.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.25% during that session. The ONEM stock price is -9.41% off its 52-week high price of $17.55 and 62.97% above the 52-week low of $5.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.62 million shares.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) trade information

Sporting -0.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the ONEM stock price touched $16.04 or saw a rise of 2.37%. Year-to-date, 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares have moved -3.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) have changed -4.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.19.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -25.00%, compared to -8.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -6.00% and -4.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 67.60%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $275.15 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $318.24 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $230.21 million and $254.1 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.50% for the current quarter and 25.20% for the next.

ONEM Dividends

1Life Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.89% with a share float percentage of 81.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 1Life Healthcare Inc. having a total of 297 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.28 million shares worth more than $259.46 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Carlyle Group Inc., with the holding of over 13.61 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $216.99 million and represent 6.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Merger Fund, The. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.58% shares in the company for having 5.27 million shares of worth $84.03 million while later fund manager owns 4.71 million shares of worth $75.13 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.31% of company’s outstanding stock.