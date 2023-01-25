An In-Depth Look At Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has a beta value of 0.71 and has seen 0.91 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $118.34B, closed the recent trade at $94.63 per share which meant it lost -$1.68 on the day or -1.74% during that session. The PDD stock price is -4.94% off its 52-week high price of $99.30 and 75.47% above the 52-week low of $23.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.51 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 8 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 52 have rated it as a Hold, with 41 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.65.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Sporting -1.74% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the PDD stock price touched $94.63 or saw a rise of 2.34%. Year-to-date, Pinduoduo Inc. shares have moved 18.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) have changed 12.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.22.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pinduoduo Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 71.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 162.00%, compared to -5.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 91.20% and 9.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.50%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.28 billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.38 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $3.38 billion and $4.07 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26.90% for the current quarter and 32.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 83.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 190.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 66.83%.

PDD Dividends

Pinduoduo Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 20 and March 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.16% with a share float percentage of 24.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pinduoduo Inc. having a total of 695 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 28.21 million shares worth more than $1.77 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Baillie Gifford and Company held 2.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 21.86 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.35 billion and represent 1.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.54% shares in the company for having 6.87 million shares of worth $430.12 million while later fund manager owns 5.59 million shares of worth $345.43 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.