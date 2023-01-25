A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 3.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.16B, closed the last trade at $34.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -0.43% during that session. The CG stock price is -56.97% off its 52-week high price of $54.06 and 28.6% above the 52-week low of $24.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.08 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.06.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) trade information

Sporting -0.43% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the CG stock price touched $34.44 or saw a rise of 1.4%. Year-to-date, The Carlyle Group Inc. shares have moved 15.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) have changed 15.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42.27, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27.00 while the price target rests at a high of $59.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -71.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.6% from current levels.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Carlyle Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -14.77%, compared to 15.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -31.20% and -49.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -17.40%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.1 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.07 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 230.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 744.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -7.98%.

CG Dividends

The Carlyle Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 01 and February 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.23 at a share yield of 3.56%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.62% with a share float percentage of 81.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Carlyle Group Inc. having a total of 638 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.76 million shares worth more than $720.47 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 22.29 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $705.78 million and represent 6.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.07% shares in the company for having 7.46 million shares of worth $236.31 million while later fund manager owns 6.75 million shares of worth $174.48 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.87% of company’s outstanding stock.