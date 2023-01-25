1.41% Gain Drives Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $716.31M, closed the recent trade at $5.02 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 1.41% during that session. The JAGX stock price is -1229.68% off its 52-week high price of $66.75 and 2.19% above the 52-week low of $4.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 125.85K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$9.75.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Sporting 1.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the JAGX stock price touched $5.02 or saw a rise of 33.07%. Year-to-date, Jaguar Health Inc. shares have moved -24.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -28.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) have changed -33.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 97760.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $150.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.65% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $150.00 while the price target rests at a high of $150.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2888.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2888.05% from the levels at last check today.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Jaguar Health Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -80.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 45.33%, compared to 11.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -3,045.20% and 85.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 144.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.08 million and $2.62 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -3.80% for the current quarter and 48.60% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 60.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.00%.

JAGX Dividends

Jaguar Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.91% with a share float percentage of 4.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jaguar Health Inc. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21049.0 shares worth more than $0.1 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 11431.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $55898.0 and represent 0.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.00% shares in the company for having 14370.0 shares of worth $70270.0 while later fund manager owns 5979.0 shares of worth $29237.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.