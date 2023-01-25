0.98 Gain Turns Centene Corporation (CNC) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has a beta value of 0.58 and has seen 0.98 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.74B, closed the recent trade at $76.50 per share which meant it gained $0.74 on the day or 0.98% during that session. The CNC stock price is -28.8% off its 52-week high price of $98.53 and 4.33% above the 52-week low of $73.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.48 million shares.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) trade information

Sporting 0.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the CNC stock price touched $76.50 or saw a rise of 1.15%. Year-to-date, Centene Corporation shares have moved -7.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) have changed -7.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.95.

Centene Corporation (CNC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Centene Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.07%, compared to 2.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -13.90% and 16.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.70%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $35.36 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $36.72 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $32.57 billion and $37.19 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.60% for the current quarter and -1.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -26.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.09%.

CNC Dividends

Centene Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 06 and February 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.53% with a share float percentage of 99.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Centene Corporation having a total of 1,225 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 65.33 million shares worth more than $5.53 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 47.53 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.02 billion and represent 8.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.04% shares in the company for having 22.86 million shares of worth $1.78 billion while later fund manager owns 17.23 million shares of worth $1.46 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.04% of company’s outstanding stock.