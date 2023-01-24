Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Shares Have Inclined 10.27% Year To Date

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 2.19 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.79B, closed the recent trade at $6.16 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.59% during that session. The AUY stock price is -3.9% off its 52-week high price of $6.40 and 37.01% above the 52-week low of $3.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.09 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) trade information

Sporting 0.59% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the AUY stock price touched $6.16. Year-to-date, Yamana Gold Inc. shares have moved 10.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) have changed 9.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 32.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.92.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Yamana Gold Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 32.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -18.75%, compared to -2.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50.00% and -44.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $463.49 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.10% over the past 5 years.

AUY Dividends

Yamana Gold Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 15 and February 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 1.96%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.70% with a share float percentage of 60.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yamana Gold Inc. having a total of 460 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 112.76 million shares worth more than $524.34 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 11.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 31.75 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $147.63 million and represent 3.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.13% shares in the company for having 49.31 million shares of worth $223.39 million while later fund manager owns 40.15 million shares of worth $181.9 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.18% of company’s outstanding stock.