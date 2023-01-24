Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Future Potential?

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) has seen 0.32 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $694.66M, closed the recent trade at $4.28 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.71% during that session. The VMEO stock price is -262.62% off its 52-week high price of $15.52 and 28.27% above the 52-week low of $3.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.15 million shares.

Sporting 0.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the VMEO stock price touched $4.28 or saw a rise of 2.28%. Year-to-date, Vimeo Inc. shares have moved 23.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) have changed 17.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.01.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vimeo Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6,000.00%, compared to 12.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.30%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $104.85 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $105.52 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $106.12 million and $108.35 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.20% for the current quarter and -2.60% for the next.

VMEO Dividends

Vimeo Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.52% with a share float percentage of 96.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vimeo Inc. having a total of 337 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.46 million shares worth more than $58.23 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.58 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.09 million and represent 7.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.11% shares in the company for having 6.46 million shares of worth $27.94 million while later fund manager owns 3.98 million shares of worth $17.22 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.54% of company’s outstanding stock.