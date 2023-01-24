Will Apexigen Inc. (APGN) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN) has seen 0.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.89M, closed the recent trade at $1.96 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 7.11% during that session. The APGN stock price is -1499.49% off its 52-week high price of $31.35 and 68.88% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.93 million shares.

Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN) trade information

Sporting 7.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the APGN stock price touched $1.96 or saw a rise of 9.68%. Year-to-date, Apexigen Inc. shares have moved 168.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN) have changed 97.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 42060.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.37% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -461.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -308.16% from the levels at last check today.

Apexigen Inc. (APGN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -81.46% over the past 6 months, compared to 4.50% for the industry.

APGN Dividends

Apexigen Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.52% with a share float percentage of 33.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Apexigen Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Meteora Capital, LLC with over 0.41 million shares worth more than $4.2 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Meteora Capital, LLC held 1.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Karpus Management, Inc., with the holding of over 0.37 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.72 million and represent 1.71% of shares outstanding.