Why Should We Buy Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Stock?

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) has seen 18.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.00B, closed the last trade at $2.69 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.37% during that session. The LU stock price is -162.08% off its 52-week high price of $7.05 and 53.16% above the 52-week low of $1.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 19.15 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.17.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) trade information

Sporting 0.37% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the LU stock price touched $2.69 or saw a rise of 4.61%. Year-to-date, Lufax Holding Ltd shares have moved 38.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) have changed 35.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.37, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.60 while the price target rests at a high of $40.66. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1411.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -256.88% from current levels.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lufax Holding Ltd shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -45.45%, compared to -8.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -34.60% and -10.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.05 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.89 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 12.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.10%.

LU Dividends

Lufax Holding Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.17 at a share yield of 6.32%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.03% with a share float percentage of 17.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lufax Holding Ltd having a total of 271 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 41.33 million shares worth more than $247.98 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 1.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 39.7 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $238.2 million and represent 1.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Capital World Growth and Income Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.38% shares in the company for having 31.43 million shares of worth $188.59 million while later fund manager owns 22.44 million shares of worth $56.99 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.98% of company’s outstanding stock.