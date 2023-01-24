Why Buy Stock In Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO)?

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) has seen 2.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.15B, closed the recent trade at $10.48 per share which meant it gained $0.61 on the day or 6.23% during that session. The SUMO stock price is -20.9% off its 52-week high price of $12.67 and 38.65% above the 52-week low of $6.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.09 million shares.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) trade information

Sporting 6.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the SUMO stock price touched $10.48 or saw a rise of 2.42%. Year-to-date, Sumo Logic Inc. shares have moved 21.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) have changed 22.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.35% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $19.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -81.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.12% from the levels at last check today.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sumo Logic Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 34.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.74%, compared to 7.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 30.80% and 30.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.20%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $77.58 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $79.84 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2023. Year-ago sales stood $67.05 million and $67.86 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.70% for the current quarter and 17.70% for the next.

SUMO Dividends

Sumo Logic Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 06 and March 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.94% with a share float percentage of 77.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sumo Logic Inc. having a total of 245 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.44 million shares worth more than $109.2 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.13 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $95.46 million and represent 7.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.21% shares in the company for having 2.65 million shares of worth $27.76 million while later fund manager owns 2.61 million shares of worth $27.25 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.17% of company’s outstanding stock.