Why Buy Stock In Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)?

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 2.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.86M, closed the last trade at $0.43 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.41% during that session. The AXLA stock price is -572.09% off its 52-week high price of $2.89 and 62.79% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 727.29K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) trade information

Sporting 2.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the AXLA stock price touched $0.43 or saw a rise of 17.31%. Year-to-date, Axcella Health Inc. shares have moved 31.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) have changed 30.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1760.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -248.84% from current levels.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Axcella Health Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -78.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.24%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 7.30% and 21.70% for the next quarter.

AXLA Dividends

Axcella Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 20 and March 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.56% with a share float percentage of 99.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Axcella Health Inc. having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 18.87 million shares worth more than $38.3 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 35.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 7.89 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.01 million and represent 14.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.61% shares in the company for having 2.43 million shares of worth $4.59 million while later fund manager owns 1.05 million shares of worth $2.13 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.00% of company’s outstanding stock.