Why Acquire Shares Of So-Young International Inc. (SY)?

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) has a beta value of 0.49 and has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $179.19M, closed the recent trade at $2.57 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 5.09% during that session. The SY stock price is -8.17% off its 52-week high price of $2.78 and 80.54% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 392.38K shares.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) trade information

Sporting 5.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the SY stock price touched $2.57 or saw a rise of 3.38%. Year-to-date, So-Young International Inc. shares have moved 89.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 36.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) have changed 122.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.55.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 175.25% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $67.1 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $44.48 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $66.14 million and $50.75 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.40% for the current quarter and -12.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -247.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.91%.

SY Dividends

So-Young International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 23 and March 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.45% with a share float percentage of 82.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with So-Young International Inc. having a total of 42 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Matrix China Management Iii, L.p. with over 15.41 million shares worth more than $11.09 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Matrix China Management Iii, L.p. held 17.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Oasis Management Co Ltd., with the holding of over 4.42 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.79 million and represent 4.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 83482.0 shares of worth $69632.0 while later fund manager owns 62527.0 shares of worth $53566.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.