When Does MSD Acquisition Corp. (MSDA) Become A Good Investment?

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) has seen 2.15 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $729.47M, closed the recent trade at $10.15 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.15% during that session. The MSDA stock price is -4.43% off its 52-week high price of $10.60 and 4.63% above the 52-week low of $9.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 349.50K shares.

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) trade information

Sporting 0.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the MSDA stock price touched $10.15. Year-to-date, MSD Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 0.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) have changed 0.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 7200.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

MSD Acquisition Corp. (MSDA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 3.58% over the past 6 months.

MSDA Dividends

MSD Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.69% with a share float percentage of 73.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MSD Acquisition Corp. having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nitorum Capital, L.P. with over 3.0 million shares worth more than $30.51 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Nitorum Capital, L.P. held 5.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Naya Capital Management Uk Ltd, with the holding of over 2.5 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.43 million and represent 4.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund and Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.45% shares in the company for having 0.83 million shares of worth $8.47 million while later fund manager owns 0.63 million shares of worth $6.37 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.09% of company’s outstanding stock.