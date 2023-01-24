What Is So Great About Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has a beta value of 2.91 and has seen 1.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.51B, closed the recent trade at $7.40 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -1.20% during that session. The CPG stock price is -47.57% off its 52-week high price of $10.92 and 25.81% above the 52-week low of $5.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.69 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) trade information

Sporting -1.20% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the CPG stock price touched $7.40 or saw a rise of 2.12%. Year-to-date, Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares have moved 4.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) have changed 11.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.64.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 293.06%, compared to 23.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 118.70% and -70.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 60.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $737.46 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $776.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $602.38 million and $416.59 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.40% for the current quarter and 86.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 186.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -4.00%.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 5.34%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.99% with a share float percentage of 40.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crescent Point Energy Corp. having a total of 258 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 21.3 million shares worth more than $151.67 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 3.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ninepoint Partners LP, with the holding of over 18.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $128.16 million and represent 3.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.75% shares in the company for having 15.44 million shares of worth $122.28 million while later fund manager owns 10.01 million shares of worth $79.3 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.78% of company’s outstanding stock.