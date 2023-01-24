What Are The Chances Of Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Being A Good Investment?

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 1.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.64M, closed the last trade at $0.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -6.65% during that session. The CUEN stock price is -248.57% off its 52-week high price of $2.44 and 78.57% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.23 million shares.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) trade information

Sporting -6.65% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the CUEN stock price touched $0.70 or saw a rise of 35.78%. Year-to-date, Cuentas Inc. shares have moved 285.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 133.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) have changed 188.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 93300.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.75.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 27.20% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 47.90% over the past 5 years.

CUEN Dividends

Cuentas Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.05% with a share float percentage of 4.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cuentas Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $74364.0. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 41899.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26241.0 and represent 0.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.68% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $71420.0 while later fund manager owns 11438.0 shares of worth $7163.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.