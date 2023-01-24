Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 1.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.21B, closed the recent trade at $35.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.88 on the day or -2.39% during that session. The WBA stock price is -47.44% off its 52-week high price of $52.77 and 15.09% above the 52-week low of $30.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.52 million shares.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) trade information

Sporting -2.39% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the WBA stock price touched $35.79 or saw a rise of 2.56%. Year-to-date, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares have moved -1.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) have changed -7.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.1.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -10.71%, compared to -22.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -32.70% and -22.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.40%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $32.83 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $32.9 billion for the next quarter concluding in Feb 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 117.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.30%.

WBA Dividends

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.92 at a share yield of 5.24%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.48% with a share float percentage of 71.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. having a total of 1,644 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 61.76 million shares worth more than $2.34 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 58.27 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.21 billion and represent 6.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.50% shares in the company for having 21.61 million shares of worth $819.13 million while later fund manager owns 15.87 million shares of worth $601.53 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.84% of company’s outstanding stock.