Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) Lower

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) has seen 0.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.26B, closed the recent trade at $5.82 per share which meant it lost -$3.7 on the day or -38.84% during that session. The SCLX stock price is -100.86% off its 52-week high price of $11.69 and 50.69% above the 52-week low of $2.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 135.77K shares.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) trade information

Sporting -38.84% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the SCLX stock price touched $5.82 or saw a rise of 50.21%. Year-to-date, Scilex Holding Company shares have moved 138.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) have changed 189.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 49760.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.01.

Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -7.26% over the past 6 months.

SCLX Dividends

Scilex Holding Company is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 95.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.82% with a share float percentage of 190.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Scilex Holding Company having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Shaolin Capital Management LLC with over 1.33 million shares worth more than $8.66 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Shaolin Capital Management LLC held 0.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Karpus Management, Inc., with the holding of over 1.14 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.42 million and represent 0.80% of shares outstanding.