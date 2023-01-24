Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU)’s 2.84% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE:SPRU) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $182.32M, closed the last trade at $1.45 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 2.84% during that session. The SPRU stock price is -72.41% off its 52-week high price of $2.50 and 52.41% above the 52-week low of $0.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 667.35K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE:SPRU) trade information

Sporting 2.84% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the SPRU stock price touched $1.45 or saw a rise of 4.61%. Year-to-date, Spruce Power Holding Corporatio shares have moved 57.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE:SPRU) have changed 63.62%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -313.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -313.79% from current levels.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 14.17% over the past 6 months.

SPRU Dividends

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.