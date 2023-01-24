Small Cap Stock Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (LYT) Is A Buy – Analysts

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) has seen 7.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.10M, closed the last trade at $1.36 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 4.62% during that session. The LYT stock price is -3360.29% off its 52-week high price of $47.06 and 63.24% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.60 million shares.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) trade information

Sporting 4.62% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the LYT stock price touched $1.36 or saw a rise of 40.09%. Year-to-date, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. shares have moved 138.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 74.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) have changed 109.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 73630.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.92.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (LYT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -55.12% over the past 6 months.

LYT Dividends

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 85.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.51% with a share float percentage of 3.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 28667.0 shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 26275.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.