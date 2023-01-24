Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Disappoints Wall Street With 2.16% Stock Price Gain

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 3.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.59M, closed the last trade at $0.17 per share which meant 2.16% during that session. The SYTA stock price is -852.94% off its 52-week high price of $1.62 and 35.29% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.18 million shares.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Sporting 2.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the SYTA stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 41.78%. Year-to-date, Siyata Mobile Inc. shares have moved 14.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) have changed 14.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.3.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.50 while the price target rests at a high of $0.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -194.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -194.12% from current levels.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Siyata Mobile Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -79.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 81.72%, compared to -32.80% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.63 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.80% over the past 5 years.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.14% with a share float percentage of 6.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Siyata Mobile Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Phoenix Holdings Ltd. with over 0.65 million shares worth more than $0.71 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. held 4.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 33055.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36029.0 and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.