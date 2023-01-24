Shares Of PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ: PYPD) Inclined 30.67% In One Month

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) has seen 12.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.64M, closed the recent trade at $1.06 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 8.16% during that session. The PYPD stock price is -550.94% off its 52-week high price of $6.90 and 38.68% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 87.14K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PolyPid Ltd. (PYPD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.54.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) trade information

Sporting 8.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the PYPD stock price touched $1.06 or saw a rise of 17.19%. Year-to-date, PolyPid Ltd. shares have moved 40.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) have changed 30.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.64% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -277.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -135.85% from the levels at last check today.

PolyPid Ltd. (PYPD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PolyPid Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -79.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.52%, compared to 11.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1.90% and 31.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.60% over the past 5 years.

PYPD Dividends

PolyPid Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.79% with a share float percentage of 20.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PolyPid Ltd. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 0.28 million shares worth more than $1.3 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, UBS Group AG held 1.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SilverArc Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.16 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.75 million and represent 0.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Small Cap Stock Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.47% shares in the company for having 88426.0 shares of worth $0.45 million while later fund manager owns 12545.0 shares of worth $58208.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.