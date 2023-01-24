Shares Of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) Gain 40.87% In A Month

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has a beta value of 1.84 and has seen 0.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $200.83M, closed the recent trade at $1.66 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 2.78% during that session. The NGL stock price is -68.67% off its 52-week high price of $2.80 and 39.76% above the 52-week low of $1.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 640.90K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) trade information

Sporting 2.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the NGL stock price touched $1.66 or saw a rise of 3.49%. Year-to-date, NGL Energy Partners LP shares have moved 33.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) have changed 40.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -20.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -20.48% from the levels at last check today.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NGL Energy Partners LP shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 75.00%, compared to 36.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 108.60% and 90.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.78 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.59 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.17 billion and $2.53 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 28.20% for the current quarter and 2.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -43.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 60.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.00%.

NGL Dividends

NGL Energy Partners LP is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.99% with a share float percentage of 27.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NGL Energy Partners LP having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 19.72 million shares worth more than $32.53 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Invesco Ltd. held 15.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C., with the holding of over 3.72 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.14 million and represent 2.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 9.50% shares in the company for having 12.41 million shares of worth $20.48 million while later fund manager owns 7.3 million shares of worth $12.05 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 5.59% of company’s outstanding stock.