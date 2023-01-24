Shares Of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) Gain 13.68% In A Month

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 9.95 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $470.01M, closed the last trade at $1.33 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 7.26% during that session. The GOEV stock price is -385.71% off its 52-week high price of $6.46 and 23.31% above the 52-week low of $1.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.57 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.35.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

Sporting 7.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the GOEV stock price touched $1.33 or saw a rise of 3.62%. Year-to-date, Canoo Inc. shares have moved 8.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) have changed 13.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 58.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -651.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.81% from current levels.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Canoo Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -22.37%, compared to 11.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 41.70% and 22.20% for the next quarter.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $25 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

GOEV Dividends

Canoo Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.31% with a share float percentage of 38.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canoo Inc. having a total of 217 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.78 million shares worth more than $22.31 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.78 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.01 million and represent 2.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.71% shares in the company for having 5.9 million shares of worth $7.84 million while later fund manager owns 4.86 million shares of worth $6.46 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.41% of company’s outstanding stock.