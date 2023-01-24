Shares In T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) 99.54% Up, YTD

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) has seen 20.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.38M, closed the last trade at $0.96 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 47.92% during that session. The IDAI stock price is -738.54% off its 52-week high price of $8.05 and 58.33% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12480.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.05K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) trade information

Sporting 47.92% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the IDAI stock price touched $0.96 or saw a rise of 44.83%. Year-to-date, T Stamp Inc. shares have moved 99.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 39.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) have changed 95.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 8840.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $2.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -160.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -160.42% from current levels.

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -31.18% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $600k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $650k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

IDAI Dividends

T Stamp Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.28% with a share float percentage of 0.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with T Stamp Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 27600.0 shares worth more than $46644.0. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 0.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 17276.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29196.0 and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.12% shares in the company for having 26775.0 shares of worth $26456.0 while later fund manager owns 16776.0 shares of worth $28351.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.