SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX) investors to reap big returns again

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) has seen 1.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $564.80M, closed the recent trade at $2.83 per share which meant it lost -$4.4 on the day or -60.86% during that session. The SATX stock price is -2698.94% off its 52-week high price of $79.21 and -49.12% below the 52-week low of $4.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 649.34K shares.

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) trade information

Sporting -60.86% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the SATX stock price touched $2.83 or saw a rise of 70.91%. Year-to-date, SatixFy Communications Ltd. shares have moved -6.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) have changed -8.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -26.45% over the past 6 months.

SATX Dividends

SatixFy Communications Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 56.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.38% with a share float percentage of 77.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SatixFy Communications Ltd. having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF with over 92267.0 shares worth more than $0.24 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF held 0.11% of shares outstanding.