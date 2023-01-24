PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) has seen 4.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $133.66M, closed the last trade at $3.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.65 on the day or -17.75% during that session. The PLBY stock price is -483.22% off its 52-week high price of $17.73 and 19.08% above the 52-week low of $2.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 million shares.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) trade information

Sporting -17.75% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the PLBY stock price touched $3.04 or saw a rise of 20.0%. Year-to-date, PLBY Group Inc. shares have moved 10.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) have changed -4.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.87.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PLBY Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -331.85%, compared to -3.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 22.20% and 144.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $69.04 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $91.91 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $58.36 million and $95.69 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.30% for the current quarter and -3.90% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -765.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

PLBY Dividends

PLBY Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.94% with a share float percentage of 64.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PLBY Group Inc. having a total of 173 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Rizvi Traverse Management, Llc with over 10.69 million shares worth more than $68.4 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Rizvi Traverse Management, Llc held 23.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.92 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.26 million and represent 4.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.04% shares in the company for having 0.93 million shares of worth $5.96 million while later fund manager owns 0.65 million shares of worth $2.63 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.43% of company’s outstanding stock.