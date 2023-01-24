Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Expected To Rise 89.12% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) has a beta value of 2.08 and has seen 1.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $81.70M, closed the last trade at $2.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.97% during that session. The ORMP stock price is -573.04% off its 52-week high price of $13.73 and 11.27% above the 52-week low of $1.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.28 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) trade information

Sporting -0.97% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the ORMP stock price touched $2.04 or saw a rise of 10.53%. Year-to-date, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -83.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) have changed -75.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1615.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -47.06% from current levels.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -76.66% over the past 6 months, compared to 2.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 218.60%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $690k for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $720k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.80% over the past 5 years.

ORMP Dividends

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.31% with a share float percentage of 18.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 113 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 0.69 million shares worth more than $3.15 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 1.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with the holding of over 0.68 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.12 million and represent 1.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Health Care Index Fund and Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.30% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.55 million while later fund manager owns 94154.0 shares of worth $0.44 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.